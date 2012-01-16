George Clooney's one lucky guy!

Not only did The Descendants star nab a Best Actor Golden Globe for his role in the 2011 drama, but he attended Sunday's fete with gorgeous girlfriend Stacy Keibler on his arm.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest couples let loose at Globes after parties

Former WWE wrestler Keiber, 32, stunned in a red curve-hugging number with a bow-tie back that showed off her model assets with black heels and carried a black clutch.

When it came time to polish off her Globes look, the model turned to celeb makeup pro Marina Gravani, who helped perfect her red carpet glow.

PHOTOS: What the stars wore to Sunday's big show

"We just really wanted to focus on making her fresh and clean [and] not compete too much with the red dress," Gravani tells Us Weekly, adding that football fan Keibler donned a Ravens jersey while getting ready for Sunday's big show.

Using NYX, MAC and Laura Mercier cosmetics, Gravani also prepped Keibler's skin with a variety of KeSari products.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2012: best celeb beauty looks

The artist's top tip? Always start with the right skincare routine. "I always let that settle in so you're not slopping stuff on top," she says. "We prepped [Stacy] earlier on with a mask from KeSari and then we put some eye cream and regular moisturizer on her face. I don't like to use anything too crazy, nothing too active."

For added drama, Gravani contoured Keibler's eyes and rimmed them with eye liner before loading up on mascara. "We chose lots of neutrals and popped her cheeks just a little bit to give her some contour to make her stand out without [her makeup] being too much competition [for her dress]," says the makeup pro.

PHOTOS: Stars' red carpet beauty prep

In addition to supporting her man as he accepted his Golden Globe, Keibler also showed off her style at the CAA Globes afterparty at L.A.'s Sunset Tower.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly