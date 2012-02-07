It's been more than a decade since Gwyneth Paltrow arrived at the 1999 Academy Awards in an ill-fitting pink gown, but one style expert hasn’t moved on from the star's famous fashion fail.

"I hated Gwyneth Paltrow in that stupid pink Ralph Lauren [dress]," What Not to Wear co-host Stacy London told Us Weekly at the State of Style Summit to kick off Fashion Week in New York City on Tuesday.

"Her boobs barely even fit in it! It was so stupid, but she won the Oscar, so I guess I'm bitter."

London had more positive things to say about the revealing Elie Saab design Halle Berry wore in 2002, when she made history as the first African-American woman to win the Best Actress award.

"It was stunning. She was stunning. That dress was appropriate for winning the Oscar," she gushed.

London will be tuning into the show on Feb. 26. to see one edgy newcomer hit the red carpet.

"I do love Rooney Mara. I'm kind of obsessed with her. So I’m very excited to see what she is going to wear."

