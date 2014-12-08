Stacy Keibler introduced her adorable baby girl to the world Monday with a super sweet photo on her personal website.

The black-and-white photo, the first Keibler has ever shared of her baby, shows the former "Dancing With The Stars" contestant holding her infant daughter Ava Grace, who couldn't be more excited to see her mom.

Ava is the first child for Keibler and her husband, Future Ads CEO Jared Pobre.

Pobre and Keibler began dating in 2013 - months after Keibler split from George Clooney - and were married in March. Keibler and Pobre welcomed their baby daughter on Aug. 20.

Under the heartwarming photo, Keibler wrote a touching note on her blog.

"Life can be unpredictable. You feel one way, and then…boom! You need to entirely change your perspective. That is certainly what happened to me this past year. Until I started dating Jared, the idea of being married and having a family was never on my radar. I was just hoping that the right love would find me.

"But after a serendipitous reconnection with Jared, a friend who turned out to be my soulmate, we created a family together almost instantly. Talk about a serious change in my reality! This year and the holiday season especially has me feeling so nostalgic about family -- my family, my new family, and of course, the newest addition to our family. Ava has graced us with such joy, such light and such love -- we never saw it coming. She is our special little lady, and I couldn't be more thankful for how she has opened my heart."

One things for certain, Keibler has one happy baby on her hands!

