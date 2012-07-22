PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- The sold-out Newport Folk Festival is returning to Rhode Island, bringing a long list of musical acts including Arlo Guthrie, My Morning Jacket, Jackson Browne and Patty Griffin.

The two-day event gets under way July 28 at Fort Adams State Park. Some 10,000 attendees are expected each day.

The festival sold out three months in advance this year, the earliest that tickets have sold out since the event began in 1959.

Tickets are still available for Friday's kick-off concert featuring Wilco.

Festival creator George Wein says the festival stays strong by attracting a diverse lineup of artists — a mix of veteran musicians and up-and-comers looking for their big break.