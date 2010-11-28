PARIS (AP) -- A lawyer for the administrator of Pablo Picasso's estate says a retired French electrician and his wife have come forward with 271 previously unknown works by the artist — a staggering trove worth at least (EURO)60 million.

Picasso Administration lawyer Jean-Jacques Neuer says the couple from the French Riviera showed many of the works to Picasso's son Claude and other estate administrators in September.

Neuer says the administrators believe the works are authentic.

It is unclear how the man — who worked for Picasso in the 1970s — came by the pictures. The estate administrators have filed suit for alleged illegal receipt of the works.