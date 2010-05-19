Former "ER" star John Stamos was forced to evacuate his hotel in Disneyland, California on May 18th after a fire broke out.

The actor was staying at the theme park's Grand Californian Hotel when guests were asked to vacate the building due to a kitchen emergency.

The small fire was soon distinguished and no was was injured in the incident.

Stamos took to his Twitter.com page to tell fans of his unexpected morning wake-up call, admitting he was in for a shock when he gathered with his fellow hotel guests outside the building.

He writes, "saw nakedness I shouldn't have seen."