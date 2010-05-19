Stamos evacuated from Disneyland hotel
Former "ER" star John Stamos was forced to evacuate his hotel in Disneyland, California on May 18th after a fire broke out.
The actor was staying at the theme park's Grand Californian Hotel when guests were asked to vacate the building due to a kitchen emergency.
The small fire was soon distinguished and no was was injured in the incident.
Stamos took to his Twitter.com page to tell fans of his unexpected morning wake-up call, admitting he was in for a shock when he gathered with his fellow hotel guests outside the building.
He writes, "saw nakedness I shouldn't have seen."
