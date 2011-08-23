LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Legendary Hollywood director Billy Wilder is being honored with a postage stamp.

The U.S. Postal Service offering features a classic scene from Wilder's Oscar-winning 1959 film "Some Like It Hot" with Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis.

Tuesday's announcement rounds out the "Great Film Directors" commemorative set. The Postal Service said John Ford, Frank Capra and John Huston also are depicted in the series.

Other memorable Wilder movie credits include "The Lost Weekend" (1945), :"Sunset Boulevard" (1950), "Stalag 17" (1953) and "The Apartment" (1960).

Wilder was 95 when he died in 2002.