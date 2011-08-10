Kiss rocker Paul Stanley has become a father for the fourth time, at the age of 59.

The singer's attorney wife, Erin, gave birth to a baby daughter at a hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The couple have named the tot Emily Grace.

Stanley tells People.com, "Erin and I are once again blessed with the addition of Emily Grace to our family. I'm not sure she can sing but her first screams let me know she's definitely daddy's girl."

Stanley wed Erin in 2005 and they have two other children together - Colin Michael, 4, and Sarah Brianna, 2. Stanley is also dad to 17-year-old Evan Shane, his son from his first marriage to Pamela Bowen.