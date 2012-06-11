For the first time in 45 years, the L.A. Kings were crowned Stanley Cup champions Monday after beating the New Jersey Devils 6-1 in Game 6.

Stars like Alexander Skarsgard, 35, Kristen Bell, 31, and Channing Tatum, 32, have been regulars at the hockey rink, but no celebrity was as excited by the L.A. Kings' victory as Go On's Matthew Perry, 42.

"This is my happiest night as a sports fan," season ticket holder Perry told Us Weekly. "I have supported The Kings since the '70s. They did fantastic tonight. It feels great I am going to celebrate tonight!"

Alyssa Milano, 39 -- also a season ticket holder -- proudly punched her fists in the air and told Us: "This is amazing! Yes!"

Soccer star and style icon David Beckham, 37, attended the game with his three sons: Brooklyn, 13, Romeo, 9, and Cruz, 7. After the team's big win, he said: "I am so pleased for The Kings tonight! It is unbelievable -- and great for the city of Los Angeles, too!"

Other celebrities who attended Monday's hockey game included Zac Efron, 24, Will Arnett, 42, Ellen Page, 25, Melanie Griffith, 54, Dave Grohl, 43, Eric Stonestreet, 40, Tom Arnold, 53, and James Gandolfini, 50.

David Boreanaz -- who attended the game with his son, Jaden, 10 -- was thrilled to see his favorite team make history. "It is great for The Kings and the city of Los Angeles," the Bones actor, 43, told Us. "Now more kids will start playing ice hockey after this Stanley Cup win. I am a huge hockey fan, so, I'm really excited about this victory."

