KISS rocker Paul Stanley is set to become a father again at the age of 59. His wife is pregnant with their third child.

The singer and his attorney spouse Erin are expecting a baby girl in August, and Stanley has brushed off concerns about his age, insisting he can't wait for the new addition.

He tells People.com, "There is nothing greater in life than family, and my accomplishments as a father rank at the top of my successes. Erin and I are blessed with our expectation of the addition of another princess to our family and a new member of the KISS army.

"I may be 59 but the only rocking chair this rocker is getting ready for is the one for my new baby."

The couple wed in 2005.

The baby will be Stanley's fourth; he and Erin are already parents to Colin Michael, 4, and Sarah Brianna, 2, while 16-year-old Evan Shane is the star's son from his first marriage.