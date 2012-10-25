After quietly getting married in June, Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt invited Meryl Streep, Ewan McGregor and Colin Firth to watch them do it again at London's historic Middle Temple Hall on Sept. 29.

The newlyweds made their first public post-nuptial appearance at Oct. 24's Center For Reproductive Rights Inaugural Gala in New York City. Hunger Games actor Tucci, 51, told Us Weekly being married to the British literary agent, 31, is "great." (This is the second marriage for Tucci. The Julie & Julia actor has three children with his late wife, Kate, who died in 2009 from breast cancer.)

Tucci added that he and Blunt "try" to have as many date nights as possible. The couple recently dined at The Lincoln in Manhattan, which the actor deemed "a great spot. I like big booths. And the food was excellent!"

Inside the event, an eyewitness tells Us the couple "looked very happy and seemed very much in love. . . They seemed really relaxed and like they were really enjoying themselves." (The pair were introduced by Emily Blunt, Felicity's sister and Tucci's Devil Wears Prada costar.)

Tucci attended Wednesday's gala because he hoped to draw attention to the organization's cause. "I think women should have the right to control their bodies and decide what they want to do in their lives with their lives, and no government and no religious sect should control that," the actor told Us. "When you look at Europe this is not an issue. It has not been an issue in so long, you can't even remember how long."

