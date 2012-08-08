Eight months after Us Weekly broke the news that Stanley Tucci was engaged to Felicity Blunt, the "Hunger Games" actor revealed to New York Daily News that they'd secretly tied the knot.

During a screening of "Hope Springs" at the School of Visual Arts in New York on Aug. 7, Tucci, 51, announced he married actress Emily Blunt's sister; his rep confirmed their happy news to Us on Aug. 8. According to the New York Daily News, the couple is planning to have a second, more formal wedding ceremony with loved ones.

Felicity, a London-based literary agent, was introduced to Tucci by her sister, Emily, who worked with the actor in 2006's "The Devil Wears Prada."

"Emily loved Stanley on the set of 'Devil,' and just thought they would hit it off, so she set them up," a source told Us last year. "Felicity is a lovely person and very warm and comforting."

Tucci has three children with his late wife, Kate, who died in 2009 from breast cancer.

