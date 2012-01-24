A legendary feud has finally come to a close!

Star Jones is set to return to The View on Feb. 22 -- the first time she's appeared on the women's chat show since her bitter 2006 departure, one that sparked a longstanding beef with Barbara Walters and other co-hosts.

Jones, 49, will appear alongside Walters and the other women to talk up her work with the American Heart Association's "Go Red for Women" public information campaign to raise awareness about heart disease among women.

Both Jones and Walters, 82, underwent open heart surgery to repair faulty heart vales in 2010.

Back in 2006, ABC opted not to renew Jones contract on the show; she retaliated by preemptively announcing on a June 27 show that she'd be leaving immediately, taking Walters by surprise.

Walters later charged that Jones asked her co-hosts to lie on-air about her gastric bypass surgery; Jones slammed Walters for spilling details of an affair in an autobiography.

