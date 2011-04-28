CHICAGO (AP) -- Tens of thousands of Oprah Winfrey fans will descend on Chicago in May for what Harpo Productions is calling "Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular."

Harpo announced Thursday that the star-studded show would tape May 17 at the United Center, just blocks away from Winfrey's studios. The tapings will air on May 23 and 24, before Winfrey's final episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" on May 25.

Winfrey announced in November 2009 that she would end her popular talk show after 25 years. Her producers said the guest lineup would be a secret, but they promise "the biggest names in movies, music and television."

Tickets to the event are free. Fans must request tickets on Winfrey's website, Oprah.com, starting at 10 a.m. CT on Friday. Ticket recipients will be randomly selected.