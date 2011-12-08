Not-so-mellow yellow!

Several fashion-forward celebs are loving lemon-hued frocks right now. Nikki Reed rocked a bright Jenni Kayne dress in New York City Nov. 17, Chloe Moretz dazzled in a Versace for H&M mini in the Big Apple Nov. 8 and mom-to-be Hilary Duff showed off her growing bump in a sparkly yellow number in Los Angeles Nov. 14.

A few words of warning: "Wear only gray, black or tan accessories -- and keep them to a minimum -- when trying out this trend," says Reed's stylist Nicole Chavez. "It's all about the color!"

Get the look: ASOS Dress with Zip Back ($60.90, asos.com)Victoria's Secret The Date Dress ($79.50, victoriassecret.com)Cut 25 One Shoulder Jersey Dress ($360, intermix.com)

