It's been nearly six years since Star Jones left The View on less than friendly terms with Barbara Walters, and it seems the long-standing feud between the former co-hosts will finally come to an end.

Slated for a February 22 appearance, Star will join the ladies of The View to promote the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women campaign which aims to raise awareness about heart disease in women, an issue Jones and Walters hold dear as both underwent open heart surgery in 2010.

Jones was one of the talk show's five original co-hosts, but left abruptly in 2006 after announcing live on air that the show had decided to shift in a new direction without her, a move that surprised and angered creator Barbara Walters.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.

