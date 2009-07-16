Paris Hilton loves to strike a pose, no matter where she is. TMZ.com says the starlet did just that when she popped into the DMV in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday to get a new driver's license photo.

The good news: Paris needed only five tries in front of the camera before she was satisfied. The bad news: You're still stuck with a photo that makes you look like Cletus the slack-jawed yokel because your pleas for a retake were ignored.

Still, we can't really blame Paris for wanting to look her best. After all, in 2007, she spent 23 days in the pokey for driving with a suspended license. So she's probably thrilled to have her mug on a valid ID.

Hilton's assistant reportedly phoned ahead to see if she could skip to the front of the line upon arrival. She got the green light from DMV staffers, who also agreed to turn off their cell phones to ensure no shots of Paris taking her new license pic were snapped. Wow, meta.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the special treatment spectrum ...

It's probably too much to hope that Dane Cook might one day have a moment of self-awareness and wonder, "Why don't people like me?" But if he ever does, perhaps his alleged sense of entitlement could be something to ponder.

RadarOnline.com reports that when the star of such cinematic gems as "Employee of the Month" and "My Best Friend's Girl" turned up at The Grove in Los Angeles on Tuesday night for a midnight showing of "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," he tried to bypass the massive line of people, some of whom had been waiting for hours.

Seems Cook not only went to the front and asked for a ticket, but he also requested early admittance so he could nab a primo seat. Raise-deserving theater staffers said no, and the "furious" comedian supposedly "stormed away." (Hey, at least he didn't use the old standby, "Don't you know who I am?")

Maybe he was just mad because he'd already tweeted about his plans: "Checking out Harry Potter and the Dance of the Funky Chicken tonight at midnight. (sorry I don't know the actual name)."

This apparently isn't the first time that Cook, whose half-brother is currently facing charges for purportedly stealing $11 million from him, has acted as if normal rules don't apply. Last year, he was booted out of his Los Angeles apartment building for failing to pick up his dog's poop.

