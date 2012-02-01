WILTON, Conn. (AP) -- A lead actor on the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" television series has been charged with driving under the influence in Connecticut.

Avery Brooks is set to be arraigned in state court in Norwalk next week in connection with his arrest last weekend in Wilton, a wealthy suburb about 50 miles northeast of Manhattan. He played Capt. Benjamin Sisko on the 1990s "Star Trek" series and had the role of Hawk on "Spenser: For Hire" in the 1980s.

Local police say they pulled over the 63-year-old Princeton, N.J., resident shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday after receiving a complaint about his driving.

It's not clear if Avery has a lawyer. He's due in court on Feb. 9.