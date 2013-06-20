LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) -- Remains of "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife and the actor who played Scotty will get a final resting place in the "final frontier" under plans announced Thursday to launch a space archive.

RELATED: Eye Candy: 'Star Trek Into Darkness'

The project is being developed by the Houston company Celestis, which for years has offered a service that takes partial remains into space and then brings them back.

Celestis announced the new project a day before a launch from Spaceport America takes its 1,000th capsule into space. Ashes from the Roddenberrys have been on previous flights.

But this time they will stay in space. Plans call for the archive to be launched with a large experimental solar sail planned by NASA next year. The public can pay to have digital files, photos and DNA samples included. Also on the mission will be hair from science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke.

RELATED: Who is Chris Pine dating?