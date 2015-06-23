Jake Lloyd, the actor who played Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars" and recently led police on a car chase, suffers from schizophrenia, according to a new report.

TMZ is reporting that the actor also attacked his mother before he led police on a car chase last week with speeds reportedly hitting 117 mph.

The website said that Indianapolis Metro Police were called on March 26 to report the assault. During her interview with cops, Jake's mother revealed Jake has schizophrenia and was off his meds.

Jake's mother, Lisa, told police Jake "showed up at her house and began yelling at her ... telling her that she ruined his life," TMZ said. "When she wouldn't let him in, Jake knocked her down and stomped on her three or four times, causing abrasions and bruising on her arm."

The actor, now 26, was gone when police arrived and his mother declined to press charges.

Lisa told the site that Jake has shown signs of schizophrenia since he was 19 and she's gotten help in the past. Despite the attack on her, "Jake is not a violent person," she said.