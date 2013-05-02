Stars and their bird doppelgangers

Kim Kardashian bird doppelgänger

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Finally, Bird Day is here! As we approach the May 4 celebration of birds and bird conservation, we're rounding up stars and their winged doppelgängers. Which star bares a striking resemblance to a parrot? Who could've been separated at birth from a cockatoo? Keep clicking to find out!

RELATED: Kim's curvy maternity style

Kim Kardashian channeled a penguin when she stepped out in this black-and-white ensemble. Now that the reality-TV star has developed that telltale pregnant-lady waddle, it's getting harder and harder to tell the difference between Kim and her bird doppelgänger.