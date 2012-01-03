It's no secret that behind every great celebrity body is a buzzed-about personal trainer who helps sculpt, chisel and tone the star's figure into one that's totally Hollywood-worthy. Here, four fitness pros weigh in on the essential exercise routines their A-list clients follow.

Tone Your Tush Like Heather Morris

"My boyfriend, Taylor, really likes my butt!" Heather Morris has said. To score a dancer's body like hers, try Piloxing. During the hourlong class (a mix of Pilates, boxing and dance) that the 5-foot-8 Glee star takes three times a week, "we do moves where you balance on one leg and lift the other," says Cortney Gornall, an instructor at V Pilates Studio in L.A.'s Toluca Lake. "That engages the butt muscle and works the inner and outer thigh, giving you a well-rounded butt."

Sculpt Amazing Arms Like Cameron Diaz

"The more I work on my body, the better it gets!" Cameron Diaz, 39, has said. Luckily, guns like hers are within reach! The secret: thrice-weekly sessions of super-set moves -- like going from biceps curls into dumbbell kickbacks, or triceps press-downs into dips. Explains the 5-foot-9 star's pro Teddy Bass, "With a two-step move, you're getting as much strength training as possible." Reaching for dumbbells heavier than 5 pounds helps too. "To increase muscle growth, mix it up," says Bass. "Some days, do lighter weights with higher reps. Other days, challenge yourself!"

Chisel Your Abs Like Rihanna

"I don't want to get rid of curves -- I just want to tone it up!" Rihanna has said about her body. One thing is for sure -- the singer knows how to rock a bikini -- but her taut tummy takes work. "We focus on the core muscles, trainer Ary Nunez says of the martial arts- and dance-based workouts she does with the 5-foot-8 singer, 23. One sequence: Contract and release the ab muscles for three minutes straight. After three sets, do 32 alternating lunges, 32 squats and 32 knee lifts. "End by holding the plank position for three minutes three times," says Nunez. "Do it every day, and you'll see results!"

Get Lean Legs Like Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez may have the whole package, but her stems really stand out. "Dance is a big part of my life," says Lopez. "It's amazing for my legs!" The trick to the 5-foot-6 star's toned, not bulky, look: trainer Tracy Anderson's unique moves that target small muscles. (One to try: lie on your right side with the right leg bent and left leg in front of you. Lift the left leg and hold for a few seconds.) "You don't want to make your quads too big, like you would by running," Anderson says of the dance-based workout Lopez, 42, does up to six days per week. "It gives legs nice curves."

