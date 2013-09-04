Celebrities' best excuses for getting plastic surgery

By Jessica Wedemeyer

In Hollywood, getting plastic surgery is about as common as getting a pedicure. Still, most stars don't exactly wear their surgery scars like badges of honor. Some -- like "Real Housewife" Vicki Gunvalson, Rose McGowan, and Jennifer Aniston -- have even cited a few pretty creative excuses for why they went under the knife. In honor of Rose's 40th birthday on Sept. 5, keep reading to see how she and more celebs explained their cosmetic surgeries.

Rose McGowan

Excuse: Car accident

The "Charmed" star claims a 2007 car accident is responsible for the drastic change in her appearance. The actress's sunglasses came dangerously close to gauging out her eye when they were pushed into her face during the collision, in which she was a passenger. "I didn't realize I was hurt until I put my hand to my face and felt the flap of skin -- my glasses had sliced me under my eye," she told the New York Post. Rose sought the help of a plastic surgeon to prevent scarring on her face. … But that doesn't explain all the changes to her appearance.