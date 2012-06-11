Stars Celebrate 'Rock of Ages' Going to Vegas
With the summer blockbuster Rock of Ages set to hit theaters this Friday, producers of the long-running Broadway musical version of the show have announced it will be heading to Las Vegas later this year.
Rock of Ages will debut in December at The Venetian Las Vegas, which has also opened a theme bar for the show called the Bourbon Room. The show's cast -- which has yet to be announced -- will mingle with audience members after the show in the Bourbon Room.
The launch of the Las Vegas show was celebrated last week at a special New York screening of Rock of Ages hosted by director Adam Shankman and attended among others by Julianne Hough, Padma Lakshmi, Rob Thomas and Sean Lennon.
