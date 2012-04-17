NEW YORK (AP) -- More Broadway stars, including Nikki M. James of "The Book of Mormon" and Norm Lewis from "Porgy and Bess," have signed on to help celebrate The New York Pops' 29th birthday.

Organizers of the April 30 gala said Tuesday that James and Lewis will join such celebrities as Boyd Gaines, Brian d'Arcy James, Marin Mazzie, Andrew Rannells and Rachel York for the festivities at Carnegie Hall.

The night will honor Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the Tony Award-winning and Oscar-nominated songwriting team of such Broadway musicals as "Ragtime," "Seussical," "A Man of No Importance," and the feature film "Anastasia."

Four-time Tony-winner Terrence McNally will be host.

