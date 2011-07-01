Independence Day will mean much more for stars Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds, Patricia Arquette and Thomas Jane this year; they have all started July as singles.

Johansson's marriage to Reynolds and Arquette and Jane's union were both dissolved on Friday as their divorces became final.

Johansson and Reynolds, who wed in 2008, announced their split in December. Arquette and Jane, who wed in 2006, separated last year and have an eight-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, comedian George Lopez's 17-year marriage to Ann Serrano also ended in divorce on Friday.

Arnold Schwarzengger will also be reflecting on his failed marriage on Independence Day -- his wife Maria Shriver filed for divorce on Friday.