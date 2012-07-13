Stars in Weird Suits

By Stacie Anthony

If you think Mike Ross' suit and red converse pairing is less than genius on the legal drama series "Suits," you haven't seen some of the major menswear fashion faux pas committed by your favorite celebs. From Will Smith to Lady Gaga, click through to see which stars have worn the wackiest suits in Hollywood.

RELATED: Surprising Celebrity Couples

There's nothing neutralizing about this black-and-white plaid suit Will Smith wore to the "Men in Black 3" premiere. And yes, Will, we are just as shocked as you are that this major fashion faux pas was committed by someone like you.