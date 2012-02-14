LONDON (AP) -- Movie stars were among those who joined Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in celebrating the 200th anniversary of Charles Dickens' birth.

The queen and her husband, Prince Philip, hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening for a group of guests that included the writer's great-great-grandson , Mark Dickens.

The monarch greeted actors including "Johnny English" star Rowan Atkinson and "X-Files" actress Gillian Anderson.

Anderson recently played Miss Havisham in a BBC adaptation of "Great Expectations."

Earlier, the royal couple attended a performance that featured scenes and best-known characters from Dickens' work.