A 5.8 magnitude Virginia-based earthquake sent tremors as far north as Concord, N.H. and as far south as Hampstead, N.C. Tuesday afternoon. Celebrities ranging from reality star Nicole "Snooki Polizzi" to Maroon 5's Adam Levine took to Twitter to express their shock over the unexpected earthquake.

Jersey Shore's Snooki, 23: 2012 is near! I knew it! I hope everyone's okay!

Maroon 5's Adam Levine, 32: Looks like we brought our California earthquake mojo to DC. Oops.

90210's Shenae Grimes, 21: Hope everyone in Virginia and the places affected by aftershocks are okay. Sending love and bear hugs to my pals in NY.

Singer Jay Sean, 30: There were quake tremors in NY! Hope everyone's ok! I'm getting a haircut as we speak. Hope there's no aftershocks. This fade is gonna be messed up.

Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Barney, 42: Earthquake in East Coast? Welcome to our world! Hope everyone is okay!

Actress Julie Benz, 39: I think I'm the only one in NYC that didn't feel the earthquake.

The Bachelorette's Ali Fedotowsky, 26: Wow! A 5.9 earthquake on the East Coast! Saying a prayer for everyone! Hope the damage is minimal.

Real Housewives of New York City's Coutness LuAnn de Lesseps, 46: I'm in Baltimore and felt the earthquake. Hope everyone is safe!

Kings of Leon bassist Jared Followill, 24: I just totally missed an earthquake. How does that happen. I think I was in the elevator. Bummer.

The Voice's Carson Daly, 38: Things are rollin in NYC now huh? Welcome to Cali.

E! News cohost Giuliana Rancic, 36: Just checked in on Mamma DePandi in Maryland. She totally felt the earthquake at my dad's clothing store in Rockville!

