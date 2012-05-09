Stars React to President Obama's Support of Same-Sex Marriage
President Obama's historic announcement on Wednesday that he supports the right for same-sex couples to marry had Hollywood tweeting with happiness. "Thank you President @BarackObama for your beautiful and brave words. I'm overwhelmed," gushed Ellen DeGeneres, who wed Portia de Rossi in 2008. Click on to see who else is expressing their appreciation on the Interwebs ...
