The news of Steve Jobs resigning as CEO of Apple Inc. sent shockwaves through Hollywood on Wednesday as stars reached for their iPhones and iPads to comment on this major turn in history.

Alyssa Milano tweeted a quote from the legendary business man: "I want to put a ding in the universe."

"Thank you Steve Jobs for everything you've brought to the world," said Will.i.am.

Dane Cook joked: "It comes with little to no sadness that I too am resigning from Apple today. I'm just never there. In fact I didn't show up ever."

Vinnie Guadagnino was also in a playful mood, tweeting, "Yes, yes your predictions are true, I obviously will be replacing #stevejobs as CEO of Apple. There will be a press release shortly."

"My iPhone just made a sad smiley face when it heard the news about #SteveJobs stepping down," typed Marlee Matlin. "A pioneer and a visonary; he will be missed!"

Glee star Harry Shum Jr. tweeted, "Steve Jobs resigning as CEO of Apple and I just hope that he stays healthy. We need to keep as many innovators like him on this earth. Steve Jobs is also one of the few people that I fully got star struck and geeked out when I met him."

"Steve Jobs is one of California's greatest innovators," Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote. "Very few achieved his impact over the last 50 years and probably the next 100 years."

"To my friend Steve Jobs - You are a creative genius," Maria Shriver tweeted. "Hang in there. Love to your wife Laurene and your kids. Can't wait for you to come back."

Jobs, who reportedly will be replaced by his trusted colleague Tim Cook, recently won a battle with pancreatic cancer. It is not clear if Jobs' health played a role in his decision to step down.

