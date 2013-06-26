LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood has long been a vocal supporter of marriage equality, with some stars — including Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie — saying they'd hold off on tying the knot until the right to wed was extended to all Americans.

With Wednesday's Supreme Court rulings striking down the federal Defense of Marriage Act and California's Prop. 8 prohibiting same-sex marriages, stars went online to share their elation:

— "Big news from the Supreme Court. Goodbye #DOMA #Prop8. Hello #equality." — Ben Affleck.

— "Historic day. Well done #SCOTUS." — Leonardo DiCaprio.

— "It's a supremely wonderful day for equality. Prop 8 is over, and so is DOMA. Congratulations everyone. And I mean everyone." — Ellen DeGeneres.

— "#Prop8 is no more. Marriage equality & the freedom so many sought is here. At the end of the day we are ALL people who deserve equality!" — Marlee Matlin.

— "@daxshepard1 will you marry me? Xo #marriageequality #loveislove" — Kristen Bell to her fiance, Dax Shepard. The couple previously said they'd wait to wed until it was legal for everyone.

— "After many prayers and tears, A historic day for Justice and Equality for ALL. Goodbye #DOMA Goodbye #Prop8 Hello Love." — Pauley Perrette.

— "Remember the old days when #DOMA was around and gay people couldn't get married in California? Crazy right!?" — Jesse Tyler Ferguson of "Modern Family."

— "I am standing on the right side of history. I stand with @HRC for marriage equality. #SCOTUS #time4marriage" — Alicia Keys, who included a link to the Human Rights Campaign's website.

— "Awesome, awesome day to be an American. Yay, marriage equality!!!!! Knew it was coming. Glad it was today. Congrats, Us!" — Martha Plimpton.

— "Today my heart soars, and my faith in the promise of our great nation is renewed. Now, if there's anything we gays know how to do well, it is to celebrate! Let the joy of this day ring out with PRIDE." — George Takei, on Facebook.

— "Today, we celebrate. Tomorrow, we keep working for full equality for all and to bring the freedom to marry for gay couples to the 37 states that still remain." — Statement from Cyndi Lauper, founder of the True Colors Fund to end homelessness for lesbian, gay and transgender youth.

— "LOVE WINS ?? LOVE WINS ?? LOVE WINS ?? LOVE WINS ?? LOVE WINS ? LOVE WINS!!! ?? #marriageequality #equality #love #SCOTUS" — Sophia Bush.