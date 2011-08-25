Stars Remember Aaliyah 10 Years After Her Death

Reporting by WENN

Missy Elliott and rapper Drake are among the stars who have paid tribute to late singer Aaliyah, marking the 10-year anniversary of her death.

The breakout star singer died in a plane crash in the Bahamas on Aug. 25, 2001, at the age of 22.

Her close friend and collaborator Missy Elliott remembered the singer on Tuesday, candidly letting followers in on her loss.

In a post on her Twitter, she writes, "Aaliyah til this very day u r still in your own lane! Ure music is timeless! We miss u! #WeLoveuAaliyah!"

Rapper Drake also added a tribute: "RIP Baby Girl... in my ear at every show letting me know the next move I should make. Love you."

And British singer Alexandra Burke tweeted, "You are still one of my inspirations. Blasting Aaliyah and Michael Jackson so loud I can't think!"

Aaliyah's first successful album, "Age Ain't Nothing but a Number," dropped when she was just 14. She had her next hit a few years later, with 1996's "One in a Million," featuring Elliott and Timbaland. Her third album, "Aaliyah," was still in its early stages when she was killed in 2001.

Elliot, Busta Rhymes, Mike Tyson, Jay-Z, Lil' Kim and Sean Combs were among the stars who gathered to say goodbye to the singer at her Aug. 31, 2001 funeral in Manhattan, N.Y., according to Us Weekly. After the ceremony, thousands of friends, family members and fans came together in Times Square to pay their respects.

