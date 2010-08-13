This year, the presentation of the "2010 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy® Awards" will have a twist when stars of hit series will be paired with showrunners from nominated shows.

The first pairs to be announced include Jane Lynch and Ryan Murphy ("Glee"), John Lithgow and Clyde Phillips ("Dexter"), Christina Hendricks and Matthew Weiner ("Mad Men"), Elizabeth Mitchell and Damon Lindelof ("Lost"), Rico Rodriguez and Steve Levitan ("Modern Family"), Seth Meyers and Andy Samberg ("Saturday Night Live").

The Primetime Creative Arts Emmys will be held on Saturday, August 21 and will air as a two-hour special on E! Entertainment Television on Friday, August 27. For the 16th year, Spike Jones, Jr. will produce the awards show.

Related stories:

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT EMMY PARTY AT VIBIANA CELEBRATES THE 62nd EMMY AWARDS

George Clooney to be Honored with Humanitarian Award at Emmys