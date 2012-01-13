After 43 years of breakups, makeups and shakeups, ABC's One Life to Live will airs its final episode Friday.

The beloved soap opera helped launch the careers of many young stars, including Hayden Panettiere, Marcia Cross and Laurence Fishburne.

Fishburne, now 50, was just 12 years old when he won the role of adopted street kid Joshua Hall in 1973. "I got to miss school two days a week and go to the city!" the actor recalls.

Other One Life to Live alums include Ryan Phillippe, Yasmine Bleeth, Brandon Routh, Tommy Lee Jones and Blair Underwood.

The soap opera isn't the only daytime casualty: All My Children, which premiered in January 1970, ended in September 2011. It featured several future A-listers, including Josh Duhamel, Mischa Barton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jesse McCartney, Sarah Hyland, Melissa Leo, Kelly Ripa and Amanda Seyfried.

