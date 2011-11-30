In 2011, Hollywood lost some of its brightest stars.

Legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor passed away in March at age 79, and fellow screen siren Jane Russell passed away just two months before at the age of 89.

The year was also marked by truly shocking deaths. Amy Winehouse tragically died at age 27 in July due to alcohol poisoning, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Russell Armstrong shockingly took his own life in August.

These and many other late celebs' lives and contributions to film, theater and music will never be forgotten. But in addition to their memories, many celebs -- including Amy Winehouse -- have philanthropic organizations set up in their honor.

The Amy Winehouse Foundation, for example, was founded by the late Grammy winner's family to help vulnerable young people. Earlier this week, a dress worn by Winehouse on the cover of her Back to Black album was auctioned for $67,000 and the proceeds were given to her foundation.

