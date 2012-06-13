Stars Who Are Celebrating Their First Father's Day

By Stacie Anthony

What do Jay-Z, Chris Hemsworth and Jack Osbourne have in common? Not much, right? Except that these stars are all new dads who are also celebrating their very first Father's Day on June 17. In recognition of this special day, Wonderwall is rounding up all of your favorite new celeb papas and their tiny tots.

Chris Hemsworth

Daughter: India Rose

Born: May 11, 2012

On the big screen, Chris Hemsworth may be known as Thor, the mighty god of thunder whose hammer would crush anything in its path. But in real life, Elsa Pataky's better half is a doting new dad whose manly hands carefully comfort and protect his new babe, India Rose.