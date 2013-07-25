Channing, Gwyneth, Angelina and more stars who got their starts as models

channing tatum model

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Some stars make a splash overnight. Others spend years cultivating their careers by cutting their chops in the modeling world before their first big break as actors. Keep clicking to see some sexy, sweet, and silly shots from early in the careers of Channing Tatum,Sofia Vergara, Ashton Kutcher and more!

We're all familiar with Channing Tatum's stripping past thanks to a little film called "Magic Mike." But did you know that Chan the Man was also a successful male model before he landed his first big break opposite Amanda Bynes in "She's the Man"? The Alabama native -- who was discovered in Miami -- posed for Nautica, Armani, Abercrombie & Fitch and the Gap early in his career.