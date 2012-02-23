Stars Who Left Hollywood

By Drew Mackie

The movie "Wanderlust" centers around the desire to move on from your current station in life and explore the bigger world. And in that vein, Wonderwall is looking at celebrities who did just that -- and moved on from the Hollywood life.

Grace Kelly

Probably the single greatest story of an actor turning her back on Hollywood was told through the 1956 marriage of famed Hitchcock blonde Grace Kelly to Monaco's Prince Rainier III. Classically beautiful and, at only 26 years old, poised to lead a long Hollywood career, Kelly gave up the acting life for a different sort of existence in the spotlight: as a princess. And the world loved her all the more for it.