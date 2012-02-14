Like Vera Wang and Monique Lhuillier, Badgley Mischka is best known for creating stunning wedding gowns for high-profile brides including Kellie Pickler and Alyson Hannigan. But the label -- which was created in 1988 by Mark Badgley and James Mischka -- also designs some seriously stunning red carpet gowns.

Glee's Amber Riley hit this year's SAG Awards in a calf-length cocktail dress, which featured a halter neck, peplum detail and oversized bow. Carrie Underwood chose a a shimmery champagne-colored strapless gown for the 2011 Golden Globes. "Lots of bling-bling," was how she described her dress to E! News' Ryan Seacrest.

And Taylor Swift, who never met a sparkly dress she didn't love, rocked a black strapless mini with sheer overlay from the Mark & James by Badgley Mischka line at a party back in April.

