The Oscars are just two weeks away, and while the stars are staying tight-lipped about their gowns, it's safe to assume at least one A-lister will step out in a stunning custom Marchesa design.

PHOTOS: MORE STARS IN DAZZLING MARCHESA LOOKSThe label's duo, Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig, -- who were inducted into Us Weekly's Most Stylish New Yorkers in 2011 -- are known for their show-stopping red carpet creations.

Glee star Lea Michele turned heads at the Golden Globes in a super sexy, sheer Marchesa.

"I love the color!" Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara told Us of the raspberry strapless style she wore to the SAG Awards.

PHOTOS: What the stars wore at the SAGs

Rachel McAdams wowed in an embroidered long-sleeve cowl-back gown at the Los Angeles premiere of Sherlock Holmes in December 2011.

"This Marchesa gown embodies old Hollywood," Mariel Haenn, who styled the star.

