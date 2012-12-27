She's still got it!

While celebrating the holidays in St. Barts, '90s supermodel Stephanie Seymour, 44, showed off her enviable beach body in a series of skimpy swimsuits. The Vogue cover girl first donned a raspberry-colored string bikini on Dec. 21, which prominently displayed her ample cleavage. She also wore a bikini and sheer wrap while strolling along the beach. Days later, Seymour wore a high-cut black one-piece, which highlighted her muscular legs and toned arms.

The Victoria's Secret model is visiting the French West Indies with three of her four children: Peter Brant II, 19, Harry Brant, 15, and Lily Margaret Brant, 8. (In March 2009, Seymour filed for divorce from billionaire publisher and real estate developer Peter Brant after 13 years of marriage. The couple reconciled and got back together in 2010, though the 65-year-old art collector and movie producer did not appear to be with his family during their Caribbean vacation.)

"Merry Christmas to all!" Peter II tweeted Dec. 25. "I hope you had a wonderful holiday and were sober enough to enjoy it."

While vacationing with her family in St. Barts in early 2011, Seymour raised eyebrows when she was photographed in a warm embrace with her son Peter II, then 17.

"I've gone through a lot in the past two years, and I gained a lot of weight, and it really upset me. So I spent two days indoors, and when I came out and finally decided to just go outside, my son was so happy to see me," Seymour explained on The Oprah Winfrey Show. "He was wooing me and gave me a big hug and a kiss, and we had no idea that that one second would be turned into something that could ever be thought of as [inappropriate]. He's my baby. He's a gorgeous young man, but he's my baby."

Seymour's son, who is also a model, addressed the controversy via Facebook. "That day on the beach we walked around with each other completely aware of the presence of photographers there. We have nothing to hide and with that in mind I would like to say that I am openly gay," he wrote. "At my age my mother and I are almost like friends and I feel open to talk to her about anything (and yes, our relationship may be different because of my sexuality)."

