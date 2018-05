NEW YORK (AP) -- Christiane Amanpour is being replaced as ABC's Sunday morning political talk show host by the man she took over from — George Stephanopoulos.

ABC News said Tuesday that Amanpour is out as host of "This Week." She will continue at ABC News as an international news anchor and also host a daily program on CNN International.

ABC says Stephanopoulos will remain as host of "Good Morning America" during the week.