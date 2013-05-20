Suffice to say, Arrow costars Stephen Amell and Colton Haynes won't be hitting the gym together before they begin shooting the show's second season. At the CW's Upfront event in New York City May 16, the actors opened up to Us Weekly about their vastly different fitness goals.

"I am taking some off. I wanted to lose a little weight," said Amell, who portrays playboy-turned-vigilante Oliver Queen. "I felt a little muscly in the first season, so I'm taking a little time off. We start again pretty soon, so I'll gear back up."

Haynes, who was recently promoted to series regular, is gearing up for more screen time -- which will likely include more shirtless scenes. "We have our promo shoot in a few days and I have a feeling I will not have any clothes on in that," the 24-year-old told Us. "I used to do a lot of yoga, but I tend to lose a lot of weight when I do that. Now I'm just trying to lift as many weights as I can."

The actors also addressed speculation that Haynes' character, Roy Harper, might become Oliver's protege in season 2. "I think that's obviously where it's heading. Whether or not that's going to happen right away, I'm not quite sure. I think they're toying with the idea of making him wait a bit," Haynes explained. "You have to watch out, because Roy has a lot of inner demons. If he becomes a hero right away he could possibly turn into a little bit of a bad guy. Right now I think he's kind of a poser. He's not such a bad guy, but he's had a hard life."

Amell, 32, added, "Based on comic lore, there's a path for him there. But one of the things we try to honor on the show is that it took Oliver five years [being stranded on an island and training to become a hero]. That doesn't mean that it has to take Roy five years, but you have to go through something. If we just strapped up and put on a hood and went for it, that wouldn't be true to the show. He's going to have to go through something."

Arrow returns Wednesdays this fall at 8 p.m. EST. on The CW.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Stephen Amell and Colton Haynes Share Their Arrow Workout Secrets