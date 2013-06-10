Stephen Amell and Cassandra Jean are expecting a baby, the former America's Next Top Model contestant confirms to ET Canada. Just Jared first reported the Hart of Dixie guest star's pregnancy on June 6. This will be the first child for Amell, 32, and Jean, 27.

Amell, who plays Oliver Queen on The CW's Arrow, tells ET Canada he can't wait to become a father. "I'm excited -- no I'm not excited, I'm very excited!" the actor says. "I'm sure that nervous energy will accompany that eventually, but only in a positive way."

Jean adds, "I haven't had any cravings, but [Stephen's] been great."

The couple tied the knot on the beach in the Caribbean on Dec. 25, 2012. They celebrated their nuptials again -- this time with with friends and family -- in New Orleans on Sunday, May 26.

Jean debuted her tiny baby bump during the Monte Carlo TV Festival on Sunday, June 9, in Monaco. Wearing a lace mini-dress, she joined her hubby on the red carpet. "One of my favorite things about Europe? Pastries," Jean tweeted that same day. "Lots and lots of pasties, everywhere."

