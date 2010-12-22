Stephen Baldwin says he's one of the many victims of the BP oil rig disaster -- and he blames Kevin Costner.

Baldwin is suing Costner for unspecified damages over a business deal gone awry, documents at TMZ confirm.

Back in April (when the oil spill first occurred), the suit says, Costner convinced Baldwin to become a 10% partner in a company that built machines that separated oil from water; the contraption was reportedly developed while Costner filmed "Waterworld" in 1995.

The documents allege that Costner and his business partners didn't disclose deals that were already in place, and later convinced Baldwin to sell back his shares so Costner could make a bigger profit. The invention was reportedly sold to BP for over $52 million.

Baldwin says he was "effectively robbed" of sharing in those profits, and that Costner and his team "schemed" to profit from the disaster.

