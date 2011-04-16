"True Blood" star Stephen Moyer walked away unscathed after flipping his car during a celebrity driving race on Friday.

During his seventh lap in the qualifying rounds of the 35th Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in Long Beach, Calif., the actor's car slid into the tire barrier, causing it to do a 360-degree roll before landing back on its tires, Press Telegram reports.

"I was getting quicker and quicker and quicker and I was braking later and later and later. It was total driver error," Moyer, 41, explained. "It was a surreal experience. It felt like a roller-coaster ride when my car flipped."

Despite his accident, Moyer -- who tied the knot with Anna Paquin in August -- scored the No. 1 qualifying time, beating celebs like Brian Austin Green, 37, Kevin Jonas, 21, and Jillian Barberie Reynolds, 44.

As part of his reward, Moyer was given a check worth $15,000 for his charity of choice, Racing for Kids, and the pole position for Saturday's race.

"I want to apologize to the rest of the drivers for ruining everyone's qualifying session, but I really wanted to get the money for the kids," Moyer said.

