Stephen Collins apologizes to “7th Heaven” fans in the latest clip from his interview with Katie Couric following the bombshell admission that he molested multiple girls.

When Couric points out that former admirers of Collins and the family-friendly drama feel betrayed by his scandal, the actor says he would tell them, “I’m very sorry anything I did would disappoint you that way, but I would hope you could see ‘7th Heaven’ as a time that was completely carved away from these incidents.”

Collins insists that he never inappropriately touched children during the decade he worked on the show, and that the only incidents of which he’s guilty happened long before “7th Heaven.” His career now in shambles, Collins says he has “no idea” whether he’ll ever work again. “I hope so,” he admits. “I love acting… I feel like I have a lot to give.”

He also talked about critical comments he made back when a then-teenaged Jessica Biel posed for a racy Gear magazine shoot, remarks that have gotten a lot of attention in the wake of Collins’ scandal. At the time, it seemed as though the actor was upset with his co-star for participating in what he considered “child pornography.” In the interview, Collins tried to set the record straight on his feelings about Biel’s decision.