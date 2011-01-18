Howard Stern refuses to feel guilty for airing David Arquette's now notorious chat about his sex life with estranged wife Courteney Cox, despite admitting the comments "backfired" on the actor.

The couple announced plans for a "trial separation" in October after 11 years of marriage and the "Scream" actor subsequently called Stern's Sirius Satellite Radio show to discuss the breakup.

During the phone interview, Arquette told the shock jock that Cox had dumped him in June after tiring of his immaturity. He also confirmed rumors he had slept with aspiring actress Jasmine Waltz after the separation, and confessed live on-air that he hadn't been intimate with Cox in "like four months."

Arquette came under fire for his revelations and was forced to publicly apologize for his honesty, but Stern insists his pal just wanted to talk openly about his problems.

During an interview with Piers Morgan on his new CNN show, Stern says, "First of all, David is a friend of mine and has been on my show many times, that's the history, that's why he felt comfortable phoning in. And I like David very much and I'm very upset for him because he really is hurting about his wife and I don't think he'd mind me saying that. There's a part of me on that day that said, 'Yeah, I hope this doesn't backfire on David,' but I get caught up and am generally interested in what goes on in his life but you have to wonder what is going to be the implication in his life."

"But David is a grown man and he was not intoxicated when he did that interview, he was just bummed out and upset, he was not intoxicated. And I think he was saying something really beautiful. He came on because there were reports in the newspaper that David was cheating on his wife and that's what broke things up, and people picked up on what he said ... and blew it up to make it look like something ugly. He's the cheating husband again, it completely backfired, but no, I didn't feel guilty. I wrote him an e-mail immediately and said I didn't like what was going on here and that I was upset about it, and he said, 'I'm not. I feel comfortable in what I said.'"