NEW YORK (AP) -- New "America's Got Talent" judge Howard Stern has some advice for his critics: Watch me before attacking me.

Prior to Stern's debut Monday on the NBC talent show, a group that advocates for cleaner TV content has written to advertisers asking them to stay away. The Parents Television Council says Stern's addition "will likely result in a sharp increase in explicit content."

But Stern said at a news conference Thursday that he fully understands "America's Got Talent" is a family show.

The radio shock jock said his critics "are entitled to their opinion. They just look awfully foolish when they haven't seen the show."